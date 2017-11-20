Global Clinical Trial Management System Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Process / Integration of CTMS with Other Systems / Adoption of Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The typical cost estimate of a clinical trial is $800 million to $1.2 billion with a success rate of 12% that the drug will get approved in the market or not.



The global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% during the period 2017-2021 .



Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of CTMS components that comprise software and services.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing outsourcing of clinical trial process. With increased emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery, several small companies have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery process to subcontract laboratories, while limiting themselves to manufacturing and marketing activities.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in R&D expenditure. The pharmaceutical market is witnessing a global surge in funding for clinical research to combat various rare diseases developing across the globe or to explore new therapies for existing conditions. In 2016, the pharmaceutical industry spent more than $150 billion on R&D.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising cost of clinical trials. Clinical trial management has changed dramatically over the years and the rising costs of clinical trials is a concern. The cost of clinical trials increases because of many factors. For instance, drugs undergo a difficult and slow process during clinical trials.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



