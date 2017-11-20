Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Xylitol Canada Inc. (TSXV: XYL) ("Xylitol" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated October 6, 2017, the Company continues to work towards closing a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing") of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price per Common Share of $0.12 for gross proceeds to the Company of up to CAD $1,500,000. The Company intends to complete the closing of the Financing before the end of November.

About Xylitol Canada Inc.

Xylitol Canada Inc. is a consumer packaged goods business focused on an assortment of natural sweetener based products including xylitol, coconut palm sugar and honey. The Company operates a 30,000-square foot facility in Colorado, where it produces and packages a full catalog of natural sweetener products, most notably its natural sweetener alternatives. The Company services major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about Xylitol Canada Inc. please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Xylitol Canada Inc.

416.804.8231

shaasz@xylitolcanada.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

