Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that Paul G. Cellupica has been named Deputy Director of the agency's Division of Investment Management.

Mr. Cellupica will oversee a number of the division's strategic, rulemaking, and industry engagement initiatives. He will also serve as a senior advisor to the Director, Dalia Blass.

"Paul's extensive experience and knowledge of investor needs, and understanding of how the Commission and its staff operate, will be tremendous assets to the agency during a critical period of change and evolution in the investment management industry," said Ms. Blass. "He is committed to advancing the SEC's regulatory priorities in a thoughtful and strategic way, in order to promote the long-term interests of investors."

"It's a privilege to return to the Commission at a time of great importance for the country's millions of investors who look to mutual funds and other investment products to help them prepare for retirement and other financial needs," said Mr. Cellupica. "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with Dalia and all of the other dedicated and talented professionals in the Division of Investment Management and across the agency."

Mr. Cellupica most recently was Managing Director and General Counsel for Securities Law at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), where his responsibilities included legal support for the TIAA-CREF mutual fund complex. Prior to that he was Chief Counsel for the Americas at MetLife, Inc., where he had responsibility for legal support of MetLife's financial services businesses in the U.S. and Latin America.

Mr. Cellupica served with the SEC between 1996 and 2004 in a number of capacities in the Division of Investment Management and the Division of Enforcement, including as Assistant Director in the Division of Investment Management from 2001 to 2004. He received the SEC's Martha Platt Award in 2002 in recognition of his exceptional dedication, excellence and integrity, and the Law and Policy Award in 2003.

Mr. Cellupica received a B.A. magna cum laude from Harvard College and a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School. He served as a law clerk for Judge David Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.