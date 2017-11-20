LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM)

Highlights:

A new customer has entered Atomera's Planning Phase (Phase 1) which means they have signed an NDA and are actively planning integration of Atomera technology into their process flow.

Two of Atomera's existing customers have advanced into the company's Setup Phase (Phase 2), which means they have committed to, or started wafers for use with Atomera's technology

All three of these customer developments have occurred within the last week

Atomera is now engaged with a total of 14 customers

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that one new customer has entered into its Planning Phase (Phase 1), and two customers have progressed into its Setup Phase (Phase 2) of the company's customer engagement cycle.

Atomera uses a customer engagement cycle model to keep investors informed about their progress toward commercialization. There are three phases in Atomera's customer engagement cycle; the Integration Phase (Phase 3) is the final phase before a customer enters into a licensing agreement with the company. Atomera now has 14 total customers evaluating its Mears Silicon Technology (MST): 7 in Phase 1, 2 in Phase 2, and 5 in Phase 3.

"Not only have we grown our pipeline from the high-water mark we announced in our recent investor update, we have continued advancing our customers toward a license decision," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera's President and CEO. "This heightened activity reflects growing momentum as more integrated device manufacturers and foundries evaluate our technology."

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of its MST® technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that Atomera has not yet commenced revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive agreement with regard to the licensing or commercialization of its MST technology, thus subjecting Atomera to all of the risks inherent in a pre-revenue enterprise; (2) risks related to Atomera's ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of its MST® technology; (3) Atomera's ability to protect its proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (4) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in Atomera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2017. Atomera caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Atomera does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

