

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB215.38 million, or RMB3.62 per share. This was higher than RMB179.70 million, or RMB3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to RMB684.31 million. This was up from RMB608.46 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



