Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 20, 2017 in Thunder Bay, ON. At the meeting, shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items proposed. In particular shareholders voted to re-appoint Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor, and elected the Company's nominees for director: Stephen Stares, Clinton Barr, Michael Stares, John Sullivan and William Harper.

Shareholders also voted in favour of amending the shareholders rights plan to extend the expiration time on the plan through to the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest by staking in two claim blocks totalling 233 units in northern Newfoundland near St. Anthony (the "GNP Project"). Benton's land position covers favorable geology similar to that of White Metal Resources Corp's new discovery at their Gunners Cove property where they recently announced significant amounts of highly anomalous gold values over approximately a 15km² area in black sedimentary shale units (See White Metal Resources Corp. press release dated November 20, 2017). The Company believes this could be a very important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world. The Company will plan an exploration program to evaluate the geological potential in the coming months and will update shareholders accordingly.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

