TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CDB)(OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Young as Director, Investor Relations. Mr. Young will serve as a key point of contact for Cordoba and will coordinate the Company's investor relations activities.

"We are very pleased to have Evan join our Cordoba team," said Mario Stifano, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Evan brings a wealth of experience and will be important in engaging the investment community as we continue to explore and develop the San Matias copper-gold project, and more specifically the Alacran deposit, in Colombia."

Mr. Young has significant experience in investor relations and the capital markets, having most recently served as Director, Investor Relations for Primero Mining Corp. Prior to this, he worked in equity research at Haywood Securities Inc. Mr. Young has a Master of Science with Distinction and a Diploma of the Imperial College (DIC) in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London, and a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University. Mr. Young concurrently serves as Director, Investor Relations (North America) for the Australian Securities Exchange-listed Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd.

In conjunction with the appointment, Mr. Young has been issued 75,000 options and 25,000 restricted stock units in Cordoba. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.58 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant, with an additional 25% vesting on each annual anniversary thereafter. The options expire on November 20, 2022.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

