EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of SCANA Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2017 - SCG

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of SCANA Corporation ("SCANA") (NYSE: SCG) between January 19, 2016 and September 22, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. To get more information, go to:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's construction project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station was facing serious design, construction, and cost headwinds; and (2) the Company had concerns regarding whether its lead contractor for the project, Westinghouse Electric Company, was financially viable and able to continue the project.

On July 31, 2017, SCANA's subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. ("SCE&G") and Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-owned electric and water utility announced that they would abandon construction of two nuclear power plants in South Carolina. Multiple class actions have been filed against SCE&G alleging that the subsidiary overcharged its customers by raising their rates to pay in advance for the construction of the company's subsequently abandoned nuclear plants.

If you suffered a loss in SCANA, you have until November 28, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

