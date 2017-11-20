

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 7 meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at a record low 1.50 percent.



New Zealand will provide October results for credit card spending; in September, spending was up 0.7 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.



Japan will release September results for its all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on month following the 0.1 percent gain in August.



Hong Kong will see October numbers for consumer prices; in September, inflation was up 1.4 percent on year.



