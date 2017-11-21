

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



20 November 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 88,257,069 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted on 17 November 2017 at a price of 102.2p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 96.5p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years, dated 5 September 2017.



Included within the allotment:



Mr John Hustler, a director of the Company, was allotted 10,517 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 102.2p and his total holding is now 92,695, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.



Mr Mark Hawkesworth, a director of the Company, was allotted 10,517 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 102.2p and his total holding is now 86,202, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital



Following yesterday's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 537,247,670 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £518 million, based on a NAV per share of 96.5p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 1 December 2017.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663



