

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has been served with a search warrant for access to digital photos, emails and other documents on an iPhone SE that was used by the gunman who killed 27 people in a Texas church mass shooting.



On November 5, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire. He later killed himself. According to reports, Texas Rangers seek data on Kelley's iPhone SE with access to both local and iCloud information.



In 2015, Apple had similar spat with FBI after the authorities asked the tech giant to decrypt an iPhone used by the San Bernadino shooter. The company had refused the agency's request to help it unlock the phones of the attacker despite a court order.



In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said the court order sought and obtained by the FBI would pose a serious threat to data security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX