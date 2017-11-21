Microsoft and Indegene Announce the Launch of Their Combined Intelligent Customer Engagement and Management Solution, Indegene Omnipresence, in Asia

SHANGHAI, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Indegene, a global healthcare solutions provider, along with Microsoft, announced the launch of Indegene Omnipresence in Asia at the 6th edition of the PharmaFUTURE[TM], a thought leadership conference.

Several mainland China business leaders from the global top 20 biopharmaceutical manufacturers, including BI, Bayer, BMS Gilead, GSK, J&J, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi, attended PharmaFUTURE[TM] this year. Sanjay Virmani, EVP from Indegene, discussed the global challenges in commercial execution in the industry today, in his opening address. Summarizing the state of commercial execution in life sciences today, Sanjay stated, "The investments manufacturers are making in technologies within the customer-engagement space is in the millions of dollars, yet the usage of these systems is less than 30%. According toa research report,56% are dissatisfied with their current level of digital implementation. There's a need to re-examine the value of these investments and to ask if it is truly driving significant value to all of the users and customers."

Unlike the commercial execution tools of the sales force-dominated era, Indegene Omnipresence (iO) is designed to bring greater value to internal as well as external customers in the modern environment, with intelligent workflows and functions for sales, MSLs, KAMs, and ultimately their customers. Built on Microsoft Dynamics CRM, a flexible, multi-tenant business application platform, iO is scalable, globally available, and secure. Further leveraging the Office productivity suite and cloud services, LinkedIn professional network, and all of the power of Cortana Analytics and Azure Machine Learning, Indegene's full-stack solution delivers value through its modern, intelligent approach. In addition, with simplified enabling operations from training and implementation, to ongoing content creation, all the way through to insight generation, iO goes well beyond the traditional SaaS-based CRM/SFA tools.

To learn more about Indegene Omnipresence visit http://omnipresence.indegene.com/, or read about it in the 2017 Gartner Market Guide for CRM in Pharma and Biotech. Book a demo by contacting Omnipresence@indegene.com.

About Indegene:

Indegene (http://www.indegene.com) enables global healthcare organizations to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise, and drive better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps in digitalization of customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and health outcomes improvement.

