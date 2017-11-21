

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Tuesday, following the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 234.25 points or 1.05 percent to 22,496.01, off a high of 22,563.25.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.6 percent. Sony is down 0.5 percent. SoftBank and Fast Retailing are rising more than 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent despite crude oil prices falling overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Tokuyama Corp. are rising almost 5 percent each, while Sumco Corp. and JXTG Holdings are gaining more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sapporo Holdings and Tokyu Corp are losing more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will release September results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday following news that chipmaker Marvell Technology reached an agreement to acquire Cavium for about $6 billion. The Conference Board also released a report showing a much bigger than expected jump by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of October.



The Dow climbed 72.09 points or 0.3 percent to 23,430.33, the Nasdaq edged up 7.92 points or 0.1 percent to 6,790.71 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.14.



The major European markets also moved higher on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Monday as a stronger dollar hurt most commodities. January WTI oil settled at $56.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.29 or 0.5 percent.



