Wi-Fi NOW: Global Wi-Fi Leaders Converge on Bangkok Nov. 28-30

Wi-Fi is the high-tech business opportunity of the decade. To accelerate the adoption and growth of Wi-Fi across the APAC region, the Wi-Fi industry leaders are converging in Bangkok for Wi-Fi NOW - the world's premier Wi-Fi industry conference and expo - on November 28-30.

"Wi-Fi is the most successful wireless technology of all time with 8 billion devices in circulation. The growth story of Wi-Fi continues to be remarkable, and we've only seen the beginning of what's possible. We're honored and delighted to be supporting the continued growth of Wi-Fi in the APAC region with our Bangkok event," says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW.

Among the companies speaking will be Google, Reliance Jio Infocomm of India, Wi2 of Japan, Thailand's own CAT Telecom, Qualcomm, Ruckus Wireless, Mojo Networks, Cambium Networks, and many other leading regional and local Wi-Fi service and solution providers.

Claus Hetting also says that it is no accident that Wi-Fi NOW has chosen Thailand for this APAC event. "Thailand is a regional leader in Wi-Fi service innovation. Both Pukhet City Wi-Fi and the Thai government's Village Broadband project are outstanding examples of how to provide low-cost Internet connectivity benefitting consumers and businesses alike," says Hetting.

The conference program will include thought-leadership insights on the Wi-Fi connected smart home, a full update on the latest Wi-Fi standards and technology, expert advice on public Wi-Fi business models, and not least showcasing how the APAC region uses Wi-Fi to connect the unconnected.

The event will be held at the Amari Watergate Hotel in downtown Bangkok on November 28-30. For program, tickets, and registration, go to http://www.wifinowevents.com/apac/. Reduced ticket rates for Thai nationals are available by contacting the organizers.

