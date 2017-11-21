

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, as the overnight gains on Wall Street as well as upbeat economic data from Germany and the U.S. helped investors shrug off worries over political uncertainty in Germany.



The Australian market is rebounding following the positive lead from Wall Street. Gains by mining stocks helped offset weakness in banks and oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 10.9 points or 0.2 percent to 5,956.60, off a high of 5,963.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 10.8 points or 0.2 percent to 6,038.80.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent, Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent following a boost in the price of iron ore overnight.



A Brazilian court has extended the deadline to April 2018 for negotiating settlement of multi-billion dollar public civil claims by BHP Billiton and its Samarco joint venture.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising 1 percent.



The big four banks are modestly lower, paring gains made in early trades. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are down in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.3 percent, while Santos is adding 0.4 percent.



A2 Milk Co. said it has a strong platform to expand growth in Australia, China, the U.S. and the UK. The company's shares are gaining more than 4 percent.



Crown Resorts has named two new non-executive directors - Jane Halton and Toni Korsano - to its board in the latest change to its leadership team. The casino operator's shares are adding more than 1 percent.



GrainCorp reported that its full-year profit more than quadrupled, but warned that fiscal 2018 will be a challenging year for its grains business. Shares of the bulk grain handler are losing more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board said that the outlook for the country's economy remained more or less on track, minutes from the bank's November 7 meeting revealed on Tuesday.



The members acknowledged that gross domestic product has been slightly weaker than expected - and while not dramatically so, it's likely to head off any discussion of a rate hike in the near term.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7548, down from US$0.7562 on Monday.



The Japanese market is notably higher following the modest gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 234.25 points or 1.05 percent to 22,496.01, off a high of 22,563.25.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.6 percent. Sony is down 0.5 percent. SoftBank and Fast Retailing are rising more than 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent despite crude oil prices falling overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Tokuyama Corp. are rising almost 5 percent each, while Sumco Corp. and JXTG Holdings are gaining more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sapporo Holdings and Tokyu Corp are losing more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will release September results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday following news that chipmaker Marvell Technology reached an agreement to acquire Cavium for about $6 billion. The Conference Board also released a report showing a much bigger than expected jump by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of October.



The Dow climbed 72.09 points or 0.3 percent to 23,430.33, the Nasdaq edged up 7.92 points or 0.1 percent to 6,790.71 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.14.



The major European markets also moved higher on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Monday as a stronger dollar hurt most commodities. January WTI oil settled at $56.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.29 or 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX