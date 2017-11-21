

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity decreased at a faster-than-expected pace in September, after rebounding in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The all industry activity index dropped 0.5 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall for the month.



Construction output contracted 2.3 percent over the month and industrial production slid by 1.0 percent. Tertiary activity registered a moderate decline of 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth eased to 1.0 percent in September from 1.7 percent in the prior month.



