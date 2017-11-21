

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Monday issued a statement on the latest developments in its proposed acquisition of entertainment conglomerate Time Warner, Inc. (TWX) after Department of Justice sued to block the $85 billion merger.



The company called the DOJ lawsuit as radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent.



AT&T added that it is confident that the Court will reject the Government's claims and permit this merger under longstanding legal precedent.



David McAtee II, Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel, AT&T, said, 'Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitor from the market. We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently.'



McAtee II further said, 'Our merger combines Time Warner's content and talent with AT&T's TV, wireless and broadband distribution platforms. The result will help make television more affordable, innovative, interactive and mobile. Fortunately, the Department of Justice doesn't have the final say in this matter. Rather, it bears the burden of proving to the U.S. District Court that the transaction violates the law.'



