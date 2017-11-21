DKG Capital Inc New Subsidiary & Latest Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / DKG Capital Inc, a Nevada based company with ticker symbol DKGH, recently announced the establishment of its first South East Asia subsidiary On Graph Holdings, specializing in IT Consultancy and Security targeting global companies based in the region.

The company had already signed a number of services agreement with a number of firms in the month of October. The subsidiary is expected to begin realizing revenues during the current fiscal year.

A spokesman for the company was contacted and mentioned this is the first step in their strategic planning for 2017 / 2018 to invest and set up companies throughout southern-east Asia focusing on niche sectors of the economy. Based on the success of On Graph Holdings more investments are planned.

