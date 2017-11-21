Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Provides Update on N.I. 43-101 Technical Report on Its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Inferred Mineral Resource of Approximately 17 Million Metric Tonnes at a Grade of About 1,060 ppm Li, which Equates to 96,476 Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ('LCE')

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM; Frankfurt: N7R; OTC PINK: NRVTF) ('Noram' or the 'Company') and Alba Minerals Ltd. ('Alba') (AA.V; AXVEF; A117RU) is pleased to provide a synopsis of its previously disclosed N.I. 43-101 report and its news release on (August 16th 2017). The Technical Report includes a detailed review of the exploration work completed to date, an inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions, and recommendations for the next phases of work.

Noram acquired a land position in the Clayton Valley of Nevada consisting of 646 placer claims, the land package covers 12,920 acres (as of September 1, 2017). The perimeter of Noram's claims are located within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of Albemarle Corporation's (Albemarle's) lithium brine operations. Lithium is produced at Albemarle's plant from deep wells that pump brines from the basin beneath the Clayton Valley playa. The plant is the only lithium producer in the United States and has been producing lithium at this location continuously since 1967.

Between Albemarle's operation and Noram's land position lies Pure Energy Minerals' Clayton Valley South project where Pure Energy has announced an NI 43-101 inferred resource of 218,000 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) above a cutoff of 20 mg/l (Blois et al, 2017). This resource occurs as basinal brines like those at Albemarle's project.

Noram's drilling of 46 shallow core holes into the lithium-rich sediments that were previously identified through surface sampling has provided a basis for the definition of an inferred lithium resource. The lithium assays from the drilling provided results that were quite consistent over a reasonably large area of close-spaced drill holes. The model generated for the inferred resource estimate indicated a zone of higher lithium grades trending northwest-southeast through the area of the resource, perhaps reflecting an ancient shoreline of the playa lake bed. The model that was generated from the close-spaced drilling was very homogeneous. The deposit remains open in all directions and at depth and the drilling tested less than 1% of the area covered by the extensive claim holdings.

The model reports an Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 17 million metric tonnes at a grade of about 1,060 ppm Li, which equates to 96,476 metric tonnes of LCE. The level of confidence, i.e., the category, of a resource estimate may change with additional exploratory work, such as sampling, drilling, etc. The tonnes of LCE is calculated by multiplying the tonnage of the deposit (17,098,480) times the grade (1060 ppm or 0.106% or 0.00106) to get the total amount of lithium metal in the deposit (18,124 tonnes). The amount of lithium metal is then multiplied by the lithium to lithium carbonate conversion factor (5.323) to get the total LCE of the deposit (96,476 tonnes). The conversion factor is based on the relative atomic weights of lithium and lithium carbonate.

The report recommends a second phase of shallow core drilling, requiring a budget estimated to be US $90,000, and a concurrent pilot-scale test by Membrane Development Specialists to further demonstrate the extractability of lithium from the clays, the latter program having a budget estimated at US $480,000.

The Complete NI 43-101 Technical Report is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.noramventures.com.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc and Certified Professional Geologist and Raymond P. Spanjers, MSc, Registered Professional Geologist who are Qualified Person's with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM; Frankfurt: N7R; OTCBB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in the Clayton Valley in Nevada, the Arizaro East mineral claim located in the eastern portion of the Salar de Arizaro in north- western Argentina and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America, and Asia.

Please visit our website for further information: www.noramventures.com

About Alba Minerals Ltd

Alba Minerals Ltd. Is a Vancouver based junior resource company with projects in North and South America, focusing on the development of our Lithium properties. Lithium Projects are located in Clayton Valley Nevada where Alba has earned a 25% interest in the project. The second lithium project Quiron II consists of 2,421 hectares of prospective exploration property in the Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina. The Project is located approximately 7 km South East of Millennial Lithium - Southern Lithium JV Pocitos North Cruz Brine Project and 12 km northeast from the Liberty One Lithium Corp.

Please visit our website for further information: www.albamineralsltd.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

/s/ 'Mark R. Ireton'

President & Director

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.