France's second-fastest-growing area digitally optimizes projects, services

3DEXPERIENCity unites smart city stakeholders in collaborative "Virtual Rennes"

Digital technologies transform urban planning of more livable, resilient cities

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) announced that the city of Rennes, France is the latest metropolitan area to embark on a digitalized approach to urban planning by using the 3DEXPERIENCity digital environment to optimize future projects, products and services for its residents.

Rennes will use 3DEXPERIENCity to develop a digital model of the city, "Virtual Rennes," which embraces, through systemic modeling, different data sources in a single referential that is constantly updated as new data becomes available. With this accurate and reliable virtual equivalent of the real city, Rennes' officials, residents, businesses, development partners, service providers and others can simulate, virtually experience and visualize a holistic view of the city's evolution, and collaborate on sustainable urban solutions that will tackle new societal and urban challenges.

Rennes is the capital of the Brittany region and the second-fastest-growing metropolitan area in France, with an estimated population of 450,000. Such significant development in an urban agglomeration, whose specialized domains constantly evolve in depth and complexity, makes coordinating the renewal and planning of buildings, utility networks, mobility systems and other infrastructure a challenging task.

"Rennes has a rich and diverse heritage that attracts families, professionals, businesses and more than 65,000 students, and also requires long-term planning and decision-making to accommodate the needs of current and future residents," said Emmanuel Couet, President of Rennes Métropole. "Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCity enables us to involve key stakeholders in a collaborative effort to digitally drive our city's sustainable transformation."

"Smart city initiatives offer the potential to anticipate and plan for more livable, resilient urban areas yet require the successful interpretation of tremendous amounts of data," said Olivier Ribet, Vice President, High-Tech Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "3DEXPERIENCity brings urban planning and management to life in an intuitive way. Rennes' city stakeholders can connect and interact across social, economic, political and disciplinary boundaries to experience and understand the possibilities and choices that will improve the quality of life in their city."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

