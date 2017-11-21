Ritesh Singh Appointed as the General Manager of LATICRETE Middle East

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LATICRETE a world-wide manufacturer and marketer of globally proven construction solutions, announced today that Ritesh Singh, was appointed as the General Manager of LATICRETE Middle East and will be leading the LATICRETE teams in the Middle East and Africa regions, effective immediately.

Ritesh Singh previously served as the Head of Sales for LATICRETE in the Middle East and has played a key role in driving growth in the region. Ritesh started his journey with LATICRETE, in India, as a fresh MBA graduate and spent over 12 years building key relationships in the region, eventually growing to handle the biggest sales territory in India. Subsequently he worked for Pidilite and thereafter moved to the Middle East, where he has been working with LATICRETE Middle East for overtwo years.

Mr. Faisal Saleem, Vice President, LATICRETE International stated:

"I would like to congratulate Ritesh on his appointment as the General Manager of LATICRETE Middle East and wish him success in his new role. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sujit Singh for his contribution in the growth of LATICRETE in the Middle East & Africa region for over 18 years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Globally, it is an exciting time for LATICRETE, we acquired 5 companies in 2017, 3 in Europe and 1 each in Australia and Central America and have strong plans to further expand our presence across Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America in the next 3 - 5 years."

Mr. Ritesh Singh said, "I would like to thank Sujit for his mentorship and wish him the best in life. LATICRETE has had a presence in the Middle East since the 90's and has been a key part of some of the milestone projects in the region, from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to the Al Hamra Tower in Kuwait and the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh. I am very excited to take on this new opportunity, as LATICRETE Middle East moves into its next phase of growth by expanding its presence across the Middle East and Africa. Africa is the next frontier for growth in the LATICRETE world. This will also see us recruit further talent to support our growth initiatives. With globally proven construction solutions and strong relationships within the construction industry, we are confident of an impressive and sustainable growth in the coming future."

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETESUPERCAPSystem. For over 60 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

