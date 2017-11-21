

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.



The greenback edged down to 1.3251 against the pound and 0.9920 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3232 and 0.9937, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.1730 against the euro and 112.70 against the yen, the greenback dropped to 1.1749 and 112.46, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 111.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.185 against the euro and 1.34 against the pound.



