Technology solution backed by UK government brings new benefits to music lovers as crowdfunding campaign kicks off

A UK-government-backed Lebanese tech firm that has solved the ill-fitting earphones problem with a high-tech solution involving apps, algorithms and 3D printing announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign today (Tuesday 21 November).

GENERICS is one of several promising start-ups that has been nurtured by the UK Lebanon Tech Hub(UKLTH), the joint initiative by Banque du Liban, Lebanon's Central Bank, and the UK Government through the British Embassy in Beirut. For the last two years, UKLTH has helped Lebanese entrepreneurs expand their footprint in global markets through London and the British ecosystem, where tech start-ups gain valuable mentoring and networking opportunities.

GENERICS has come up with premium, custom made earphones designed and developed to solve the problem of poor fitting, uncomfortable earphones, as well as tackling the high price that normally makes such a product prohibitively expensive except for the wealthy.

Its proprietary custom making process combines science and art. With a video of a customer's ears, taken using their smartphone camera and uploaded through the GENERICS app, the firm uses regeneration software algorithms, 3D printers and advanced materials manipulated by highly skilled artisans to produce 'Earfits.'

These are made from medical grade soft silicone, already proven in the hearing aid industry, repurposed for use in earphones and are coupled with tiny Sonion speakers built in to each earpiece. They have been tried, tested, and proven through years of research.

The company is offering customised engravings of a customer's initials on one earpiece; they are also being made available in a choice of colours for earphones and Earfits. The 30-day Kickstarter campaign aims to raise £20,000 to start widespread marketing; with the first 500 backers given vouchers to gift the earphones at Christmas for £55.

GENERICS' Managing Director Bassel Idriss said: "GENERICS design, coupled with Denmark's Sonion speakers outperformed market leaders in lab sound testing. If you appreciate hearing prominent instruments in the mix, want clarity and definition in the vocals, sparkle and air in your overall sound, then GENERICS are for you.

"Just like fingerprints, we each have uniquely-shaped ears, so around half of all earphone users find off-the-shelf branded earphones either uncomfortable or never stay in place; then they'll either live with that discomfort or just use headphones which cover the whole ear. Normally, personalised tailor-made earphones via the traditional method involve getting an appointment with an audiologist, getting ear impressions taken, paying a lot of money starting at US$500 and waiting up to two weeks to receive a pair of great fitting earphones.

"Using our app and proprietary image processing algorithms, we can short-circuit that whole process and get your custom earphones shipped to you within five days of an order and at around 25% of the current custom earphone market entry price."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005832/en/

Contacts:

GENERICS

Bassel Idriss

bi@thisisgenerics.com