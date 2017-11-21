MNX Global Logistics Acquires Specialty Healthcare Logistics Provider: Logical Freight Solutions

Combination enhances MNX's time- and temperature-sensitive logistics capabilities in Asia Pacific to serve the growing healthcare, life sciences and biotech market

LONG BEACH, California and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov.21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MNX Global Logistics has acquiredinternational logistics solutions provider Logical Freight Solutions P/L (LFS).

Founded in 1994 in Melbourne, Australia, LFS serves the healthcare industry, including life science, ag-bio, diagnostics, therapeutics, proteomics, medical devices, microbiology, genomics, chemicals, radiopharmaceuticals, instruments, spare parts and all consumables for these industries. LFS has locations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S.

"The pace of growth in patient-centric medicine, with its strict requirements for temperature-controlled transportation and time-definite delivery, underscores the role that specialty time-critical logistics providers will continue to play in the life sciences and healthcare industries," said MNX CEO Paul J. Martins. "LFS shares our customer-centric culture and geographic footprint. This combination allows our new and existing customers to experience an expanded suite of logistics services tailored specifically for the healthcare, life sciences, and medical device industries around the world."

LFS CEO Steve Cheetham is enthusiastic about the potential for the combined business.

"Since its inception, Logical Freight Solutions has steadily built an infrastructure and specialized expertise that provides our customers with true door-to-door service, from internal supplier to end-user," said Cheetham. "Joining MNX further propels the growth of our business and service offerings across new geographies, and gives our customers access to a diversified range of logistics services and new technologies."

This acquisition is part of a series of strategic moves to drive global growth and provide exceptional service to healthcare and life sciences customers. With expanded capabilities, MNX is positioned to support customers looking to grow throughout the entireAsia-Pacific region and the world.

MNX Global Logistics (www.mnx.com) is a premium global provider of specialized, expedited transportation and logistics services. Clients include multinational leaders in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, medical device, aviation and entertainment industries. These organizations rely on MNX's exceptional record of transporting critical items around the world.

