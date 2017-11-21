Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements
Date: 21 November 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: SLIPIT Purchase - 1 Station Square, Bracknell
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the purchase of a multi let office, 1 Station Square, in Bracknell for £12m, reflecting a yield of 6.9% on the topped up rent. The office has had a substantial refurbishment, and is located adjacent to Bracknell train station, and very close to the newly opened town centre retail scheme. The building also benefits from an excellent car parking ratio. The top floor is vacant, and was subject to a rent guarantee.
Jason Baggaley, Fund Manager of SLIPIT commented "We are excited by this purchase as it provides a good quality building next to the train station and amenities, which has been refurbished to provide grade A accommodation. The top floor is vacant, but has interest from prospective tenants, and we believe that after a difficult few years Bracknell will provide scope for rental growth now the town centre has undergone major redevelopment."
