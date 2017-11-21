National Milk Records Plc - Board Changes

21 November 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to confirm that the Board restructuring referred to at the time of the Company's withdrawal from the Milk Pension Fund has been completed.

As a result, and as envisaged in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 1 June 2017, Jonathan Davies, Ben Bartlett and Nicholas Kirby have resigned as Executive Directors of the Company, whilst retaining their positions as senior executives within NMR, thereby allowing the Company to continue to benefit from their expertise.

Following the implementation of these changes, the Company's Board of Directors now comprises three Non-Executive Directors and two Executive Directors, namely:

Philip Kirkham - Non-Executive Chairman

Andrew Warne - Managing Director

Mark Frankcom - Finance Director

Trevor Lloyd - Non-Executive Director

Mark Butcher - Non-Executive Director

