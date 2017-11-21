sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.11.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

National Milk Records Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire
London, November 20

21 November 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to confirm that the Board restructuring referred to at the time of the Company's withdrawal from the Milk Pension Fund has been completed.

As a result, and as envisaged in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 1 June 2017, Jonathan Davies, Ben Bartlett and Nicholas Kirby have resigned as Executive Directors of the Company, whilst retaining their positions as senior executives within NMR, thereby allowing the Company to continue to benefit from their expertise.

Following the implementation of these changes, the Company's Board of Directors now comprises three Non-Executive Directors and two Executive Directors, namely:

Philip Kirkham - Non-Executive Chairman

Andrew Warne - Managing Director

Mark Frankcom - Finance Director

Trevor Lloyd - Non-Executive Director

Mark Butcher - Non-Executive Director

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director


Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44 (0) 7970 009 141
andyw@nmr.co.uk

+44 (0) 7458 002 444
markf@nmr.co.uk

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl or Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

© 2017 PR Newswire