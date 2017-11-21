Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-11-21 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Healthy growth and sharp earnings improvement



January 1 - September 30, 2017



• Net sales amounted to MSEK 874.4 (771.3). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 11 percent. • Profit before tax increased by 27 percent to MSEK 86.6 (68.2). • Profit after tax increased by 26 percent to MSEK 57.7 (45.8). • Earnings per share before dilution increased by 26 percent to SEK 3.09 (2.46).



Third quarter 2017



• Net sales amounted to MSEK 268.8 (265.3). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 5 percent. • Profit before tax increased by 11 percent to MSEK 30.0 (26.9). • Profit after tax increased by 10 percent to MSEK 20.1 (18.2). • Earnings per share before dilution increased by 10 percent to SEK 1.08 (0.98).



Outlook for 2017



Profit before tax is expected to be significantly better than the previous year. (unchanged)



CEO comment



"We have had our best first nine months ever, with recordbreaking revenues and profit. Revenue increased by 11 percent and profit by 27 percent", comments Henrik Ekelund President and CEO, BTS Group.



"In short, our development during 2017 and the two recent strategic acquisitions puts us in position for a very positive performance in 2018 and the years to follow", says Henrik Ekelund.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Head of Investor relations



BTS Group AB E-mail: michael.wallin@bts.com Mobile: +46 708-788 019



About BTS Group AB BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. "It's strategy made personal".



BTS serve a wide range of client needs, including:



- Assessment centers for talent selection and development - Strategy alignment and execution - Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs - On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC,



Salesforce.com and Unilever. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



