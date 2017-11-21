

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Tuesday as strong data from Germany and the U.S. helped investors shrug off renewed concerns about U.S. tax reforms and European political instability.



After talks over forming a new coalition collapsed in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets leading regional gains. The dollar gave back some early gains while gold inched up after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. Oil prices held steady despite renewed concerns over rising U.S. output.



Meanwhile, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has submitted her resignation from the Federal Reserve board and said she will leave the central bank after her successor is sworn in.



The U.K. Chancellor will deliver his first full Budget on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty weighs on the economy. Investors also look ahead to the minutes of Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday and the European Central Bank's October meeting on Thursday for directional cues.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose modestly, with some merger-and-acquisition news underpinning sentiment. The Dow rose 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up around 0.1 percent each.



European markets also closed mostly higher on Monday despite ongoing political uncertainty in Germany. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7 percent.



The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



