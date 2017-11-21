Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Board Approved Tariff Policy 21-Nov-2017 / 07:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board Approved Tariff Policy 21 November 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that in a meeting dated 15 November 2017, held by means of absentee voting, PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors has voted to approve the Tariff Policy of PJSC NCSP. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4898 End of Announcement EQS News Service 631249 21-Nov-2017

