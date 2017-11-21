Paytech Drives Fintech Ecosystem - Neobanks Push to Provide Innovative Services

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary webinar on high-end secured payment services currently in demand

WHEN: 5 December 2017 TIME: 18:00 (16:00 GMT) LOCATION: Online, with complimentary registration PRESENTER: Jean-Noel Georges, Global Program Director:

Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan GUEST PRESENTERS: Gijzel Marijne, Marketing Manager for Digital Payments, Gemalto, and

Adam Moulson, Chief Customer Officer, Form3

Digital transformation has already disrupted the traditional payment ecosystem. Now a new subcategory, paytech, is dominating the Fintech revolution. The most innovative services that form part of the paytech ecosystem include instant, cross-border, mobile, invisible, peer-to-peer and cryptocurrency payments. Furthermore, banks and financial institutions have had to digitalise their existing services in order to create a new channel with the digital platform.

"The recent emergence of Neobanks in particular has influenced the historical players by providing innovative approaches that leverage technologies as well as social media," notes Jean-Noel Georges, Global Program Director for Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. "However, the success of payment services is based on the perceived confidence future customers will have in the different payment platforms. Trust in the payment service is therefore directly linked to the associated security."

This briefing will uncover how to secure digital payments, with high end solutions provided by top market players within the financial services ecosystem. The success of many services is directly linked to the seamless experience of digital payments. Even if payment is becoming invisible or transparent, security continues to remain a key pillar for massive commercial roll-out.

Join our experts to:

Understand the recent evolution of the digital payment ecosystem

of the digital payment ecosystem Learn about Neobanks' payment product portfolio and associated security needs

payment product portfolio and associated security needs Identify security features and best practices your organisation should consider when implementing payments

and best practices your organisation should consider when implementing payments See how cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity as countries push to become cashless societies

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

This briefing will benefit CEOs, corporate strategy teams, business development executives, product managers, and sales and marketing managers focused on implementing secured digital payment strategy.

