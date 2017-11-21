AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-11-21 08:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1. Rokiskio suris AB informs that the Strategic Investment Agreement together with the Shareholders' Agreement signed between Antanas Trumpa, Ledina Trumpiene, Dalius Trumpa, Rasa Trumpiene, UAB Pieno pramones investiciju valdymas, SIA RSU Holding (Latvia) and Fonterra (Europe) Coöperatie U.A. (the Netherlands) provides to approve the dividend policy according to which , 100% of the profit of the financial period, less the funds for CAPEX, working capital, and other purposes provided for in the budget approved by the board, shall be allocated for dividends. The dividend policy shall be submitted for approval to the general meeting of shareholders. 2. Rokiskio suris AB informs that the Strategic Investment Agreement between Fonterra (Europe) Coöperatie U.A. and AB Rokiskio suris provides for the opportunity to terminate the agreement upon request of one of the parties. If this is a case AB Rokiskio suris is liable to buy out the 10% shares owned by Fonterra (Europe) Coöperatie U.A. for the share emission price, i.e. EUR 1.98 per share. 3. Rokiskio suris AB informs that none of the Company's management bodies have adopted or are going to adopt in the nearest future any decisions in regards with the Company's withdrawal from the securities' exchange market. The appeared press releases on such discussions are solely private opinion discussed by the family as different views of Antanas Trumpa and Dalius Trumpa in this regard.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200