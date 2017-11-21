Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Third Quarter 2017 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights

· Net income of $0.4 million and earnings per share of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2017, compared with net loss of $12.0 million and loss per share of $0.10 for the second quarter of 2017 and net loss of $26.7 million and loss per share of $0.25 for the third quarter of 2016.

· Adjusted EBITDA of $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared with $29.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2016.

· Entered into agreement to sell six Ultramax vessels.

· Took early delivery of one Capesize newbuilding and took delivery of the remaining three of the14 modern dry bulk vessels acquired from Quintana Shipping Ltd. ("Quintana") earlier this year.

· Raised $100 million in capital through a $66 million equity offering and a $34 million equity in-kind contribution as partial consideration for two modern Capesize vessels acquired from affiliates of Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen").

· Terminated the covenant waivers related to the Company's recourse debt.

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

"Golden Ocean returned to profitability in the third quarter of 2017 and significantly improved the operating cash flow in an improving freight environment. The Company has taken a series of steps to maximize its market leverage by focusing commercial efforts on the vessel segments we believe provide the greater exposure to a recovery in the dry bulk shipping market. The Company's financial position has also been enhanced significantly over the past twelve months following improved operating results, strategic asset sales, and the equity issuance completed last month."

Per Heiberg, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

"We are pleased to report that Golden Ocean has been able to terminate waivers on its recourse debt and return to normal financial covenants as well as removing restrictions on new acquisitions, new debt and dividend payments one year ahead of the timeline the Company previously agreed to with the lenders. With our strong cash balance and continued debt amortization payments, our balance sheet should continue to strengthen. This provides us the financial flexibility with respect to the majority of our free cash flow to pursue additional opportunities and build shareholder value."

The Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 21, 2017

Questions should be directed to:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45

The full report is available in the link below.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

GOGL Report Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2151016/825738.pdf)



