

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Building materials group CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported that its cumulative sales for the nine months to the end of September amounted to 20.7 billion euros, an increase of 2 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2016. On a like-for-like basis, sales for the period was also 2 percent higher than the year-ago period.



EBITDA for the nine-month period was 2.43 billion euros, an increase of 2 percent from 2.38 billion euros last year and also reflecting a like-for-like increase of 2 percent.



The company noted that third-quarter trading benefited from continued underlying growth in the Americas, although some operations were impacted by adverse weather and hurricane activity. Momentum remained positive in Europe, while in Asia, very competitive market conditions continued.



Looking ahead, CRH forecast full-year EBITDA including discontinued operations to be in excess of 3.2 billion euros, compared to 3.13 billion euros in 2016.



The company expects full-year depreciation and amortisation expense to be broadly in line with last year's figure of 1.1 billion euros.



