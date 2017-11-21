AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-11-21 08:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 20 November 2017, the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania approved the Circular of the Takeover Bid submitted by Antanas Trumpa, Ledina Trumpiene, Dalius Trumpa, Rasa Trumpiene, UAB Pieno pramones investiciju valdymas, SIA RSU Holding (Latvia) and Fonterra (Europe) Coöperatie U.A. (the Netherlands) (hereinafter - the Takeover Bid Offerors) in order to buy out the ordinary registered shares of Rokiskio suris AB (code of legal entity 173057512, registered address: Pramones str. 3, LT-42150, Rokiskis) at a price of EUR 2.75 (two euros and seventy-five euro cents) for 1 (one) share.



The Takeover Bid Offerors hereby announce a takeover bid to buy up the remaining 6,594,316 (six million five hundred ninety-four thousand three hundred sixteen) ordinary registered shares of the Company with a nominal value of EUR 0.29, ISIN code: LT0000100372, which accounts for 18.38% of all the shares issued by the Company and the votes.



The implementation of the Takeover Bid is initiated on fourth day after the day of decision made by the Bank of Lithuania to approve the circular, i.e. 24 November 2017.



The duration of the implementation of the takeover bid shall be 14 (fourteen) calendar days (from 24 November 2017 until 7 December 2017 (inclusive)).



The mandatory non-competitive takeover bid to buy up the remaining shares granting the voting rights of the company Rokiškio suris AB will be implemented through the Takeover Bid market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB through the mediation of AB SEB bank.



The comprehensive conditions for the Takeover Bid is provided by the attached approved Circular of the Takeover Bid.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653931