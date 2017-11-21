

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in October to the lowest level in more than a year, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 7.3 percent in October from 8.0 percent in the previous month.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the weakest since August last year, when it was 7.2 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 197,000 in October from 214,000 in September. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 217,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 12.3 percent in October from 16.9 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 60.5 from 59.8 percent.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 8.5 percent.



