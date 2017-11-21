

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a provider of food and support services, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 18.1 percent to 1.56 billion pounds from last year's 1.32 billion pounds.



Earnings per share grew 18 percent to 71.3 pence from 60.4 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 1.59 billion pounds, compared to 1.34 billion pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 72.3 pence, compared to 61.1 pence last year.



Revenues for the year grew 15.1 percent to 22.57 billion pounds from 19.61 billion pounds last year. Underlying revenues increased 15 percent to 22.85 billion pounds.



Revenue for the Group grew 4% on an organic basis.



Looking ahead, Richard Cousins, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Our expectations for FY2018 are positive, with growth and margin improvement weighted to the second half.... In the longer term, we remain excited about the significant structural growth opportunities globally and the potential for further revenue growth, margin improvement, as well as continued returns to shareholders.'



