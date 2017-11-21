

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported pre-tax profit of 1.56 billion pounds for the year ended 30 September 2017, up 18.1 percent from 1.32 billion pounds in the prior year.



Profit to equity shareholders increased to 1.16 billion pounds from 992 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 71.3 pence compared to 60.4 pence last year.



On a statutory basis, revenue, operating profit and earnings per share benefitted by around 11 percent from the translational effect of weaker sterling. Underlying at reported rates, earnings per share were 72.3 pence compared to 61.1 pence a year ago.



Statutory revenue for the full year was 22.6 billion pounds, up 15.1 percent from 19.6 billion pounds last year. Underlying revenue rose 4 percent to 22.9 billion pounds from 22.0 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Group said it has proposed a final dividend of 22.3 pence per share be paid on 26 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2018. This will result in a total dividend for the year of 33.5 pence per share, a year on year increase of 5.7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for fiscal 2018 are positive, with growth and margin improvement weighted to the second half.



