

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, Tuesday, in its 10-month trading update, reported that its revenue grew 9.8 percent at actual rates, to 2.304 billion pounds, while it was up 3 percent at constant rates, driven by 1.9 percent organic growth, strong acquisitions and higher margin sectors.



In addition, the Group said it is on track to deliver its 2017 targets of solid organic revenue growth at constant rates, with robust margin expansion at constant currency and strong cash conversion.



The Group noted it would continue to benefit from the acquisitions made since January 2016.



