

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of 204.7 million pounds for the six months ended 30th September 2017 compared to 210.0 million pounds, prior year. Profit to owners of parent company was 168.7 million pounds or 87.8 pence per share compared to 177.7 million pounds or 92.6 pence per share. Reported operating profit was down 2%, with 18 million pounds translational FX benefit offset by one-off charges related to restructuring programme. Underlying profit before tax increased to 233.1 million pounds from 219.6 million pounds. Underlying Earnings per share was 99.8 pence compared to 96.4 pence.



Half-year revenue improved 15% to 6.48 billion pounds from 5.63 billion pounds, previous year. Sales excluding precious metals, were 1.85 billion pounds, an increase of 11%. At constant rates, sales excluding precious metals were up 5%.



Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, said: 'We had a strong start to the year with sales growth of 5% and guidance for the full year is unchanged. We made further investments in line with the strategy we outlined at our recent capital markets day which continues to strengthen our business.'



The board has increased the interim dividend by 6% to 21.75 pence, reflecting confidence in the medium term outlook. The interim dividend will be paid on 6th February 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register as at 1st December 2017.



