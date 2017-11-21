HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "the Company") proudly introduced a market leading initiative for the health and safety concerns of its Talents. Starting this month, HKBN Talents who suffer injury whilst performing work-related duties and responsibilities will be entitled to the full payment of his/her monthly earnings for the first three months of their sick leaves taken due to work injury versus the legal requirement for 4/5th pay. This upgraded benefit provides injured Talents with comprehensive protection and peace of mind on their road to recovery.

HKBN Senior Manager - Talent Management Windy Wong said, "We pioneer market leading standards in terms of looking after our Talents as part of our core purpose to 'Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live'. By embracing a Talent-first culture, HKBN believes the right thing to do is to exceed the legal thresholds when administering Talent benefits and protection. We uphold LIFE-work priority, putting health and family before work. We believe such initiatives will help our Talents feel extra motivated and satisfied for working at HKBN to deliver outstanding results."

Through a multi-pronged approach, HKBN continues to enhance the Company's occupational health and safety policies and measures which seek to prevent work injuries. Besides providing comprehensive occupational safety training and guidance for its Talents, the Company also appointed an external professional safety consultant to establish a safety management plan, review the safety measures of its office and operational workflows, and provide further enhancement strategy suggestions. Moreover, representatives from the Company's different departments has formed a dedicated safety committee, which takes proactive initiative to review and assess the efficacy of the Company's safety measures.

Please click below to know more about HKBN's LIFE-work priority initiatives which exceed the legal thresholds for its Talent benefits:

http://hkbn.net/new/en/about-us--talents--talent-first-culture.shtml

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group is Hong Kong's largest provider of residential high speed fibre broadband (symmetrical 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps) services by number of subscriptions, and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Group offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, encompassing broadband and Wi-Fi network services, cloud solutions, data connectivity, data facilities, system integration, mobile services, entertainment and voice communications. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.2 million residential homes passed, representing approximately 81% of Hong Kong's total residential units, and more than 2,300 commercial buildings. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by over 300 Co-Owners who have invested their own savings to buy HKBN shares, representing the majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group. HKBN Group is part of HKBN Ltd. (HKSE: 1310).

