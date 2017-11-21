Starr Companies today announced an agreement with SMARTT MGA to act as Agents for Starr International (Europe) Limited to provide automated quotes and policy documentation for light general aviation business.

"We have built a close and fruitful relationship with SMARTT and are happy that we have formalized this arrangement," stated Jim Herbert, chief underwriting officer, aviation. "We believe our StarrLink International platform will bring significant efficiencies to the way aviation business is placed. We look forward to expanding our product offerings through SMARTT MGA in the near future."

Michal Chmielewski, chief executive officer, SMARTT MGA, stated, "Most quotes, binding and policy documentation issuance take only a few minutes to produce through the StarrLink platform changing the way aviation insurance is purchased."

SMARTT MGA is a part of SMARTT Group, which is an insurance and reinsurance intermediary incorporated in Poland and authorised by Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF).

About Starr Companies

Starr Companies (Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. The following insurance company subsidiaries each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent): Starr Indemnity Liability Company, Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company, Starr Syndicate Limited at Lloyd's of London, Starr International Insurance (Asia) Ltd., and Starr Insurance Reinsurance Limited.

About SMARTT MGA

