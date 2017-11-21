Axon Launches Signal Sidearm at Milipol for International Markets

First wireless holster sensor to integrate with Axon body cameras available to international customers in early 2018

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Signal Sidearm will be available for Axon customers worldwide, in addition to the U.S., in the first quarter of 2018. The product, announced in Q1 2017, attaches to the outside of most sidearm holsters and wirelessly alerts nearby Axon cameras to begin recording when officers draw their firearms. Learn more by visiting: https://global.axon.com/signal-sidearm.

"We know that police agencies around the world want to feel better connected with their communities - and that starts with transparency," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "Signal Sidearm is not only crucial to increasing transparency for community members, but for increasing safety for officers. Our Signal product line is representative of Axon's goal to better connect people, devices, and apps."

Axon is showcasing Signal Sidearm along with other products at Milipol Paris, the worldwide event for homeland security in Paris, France, at booth number L204. The show begins today and ends November 24. In addition to Signal Sidearm, attendees can demo new products including Axon Citizen and Axon Records as well as existing technology such as Evidence.com, body-worn cameras, and TASER conducted electrical devices.

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

- Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 191,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://global.axon.com/products/signal-sidearm or by calling +1-480-991-0791.

Axon, Axon Citizen, Axon Network, Axon Records, the "Axon Delta" logo, Evidence.com Smart Weapons, TASER, and "Protect Life" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit https://uk.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

