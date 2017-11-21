New Public Evidence Submission Portal, Axon Citizen, Now Available in Multiple Countries

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced international availability of Axon Citizen, a public safety portal that allows community members to submit evidence directly to law enforcement agencies, from their mobile devices, for specific crimes under investigation. The product is now available in Australia and the UK in addition to previously announced countries, the U.S. and Canada. Learn more by visiting https://global.axon.com/citizen.

There are two ways in which officers can solicit help from the community: one-on-one between an officer and the citizen, or with a community-wide broadcast requesting information on a crime. The one-on-one tool is available now for Axon customers signed up for early access. The community-wide broadcast tool will include additional software capabilities to help triage the massive amounts of data that may be submitted. Pricing information for all customers will be available in early 2018.

The citizen receives a URL via text message that they can click to upload their photos or video footage. The evidence goes straight into Evidence.com so community members do not need to hand their phones over to police. The direct upload to Evidence.com eliminates any need for officers to download, print and transfer data to a USB drive and physically place it inside an evidence locker at the agency.

Axon Citizen includes the following features and benefits:

Accelerates the review process: Axon Citizen's triage tool allows the reviewer to quickly decide which submissions to accept or decline.

Axon Citizen's triage tool allows the reviewer to quickly decide which submissions to accept or decline. Streamlines searching: All submissions are automatically categorized and searchable within Evidence.com to simplify case building.

All submissions are automatically categorized and searchable within Evidence.com to simplify case building. Keeps community privacy in mind: For people who prefer to submit evidence without formal attribution, Axon Citizen allows the community member to determine which contact information is provided to the police agency.

For people who prefer to submit evidence without formal attribution, Axon Citizen allows the community member to determine which contact information is provided to the police agency. Offers network reliability: Axon Citizen provides agencies the infrastructure and tools needed to support large volumes of submissions, so agencies can remain confident during large-scale events.

Axon Citizen provides agencies the infrastructure and tools needed to support large volumes of submissions, so agencies can remain confident during large-scale events. Seamless integration with Evidence.com: Data submitted with Axon Citizen is maintained at the highest levels of security and compliance on Axon's Evidence.com solution.

"We're thrilled to offer Axon Citizen to police agencies around the world," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "In recent months we've seen a number of incidents that affect entire communities across multiple countries. Not only does law enforcement need to turn to the public for help with these specific crimes, our survey results show that citizens want to help out their local law enforcement. Axon Citizen offers a solution for both sides and will ultimately help solve crimes faster."

Axon worked one-on-one with multiple police agencies across six different countries including Australia, England, Holland, Sweden, the U.S. and Wales to get their take on current public evidence submission practices. This valuable input from global police agencies allowed us to create a product that meets the specific needs of law enforcement officers.

Axon is showcasing Axon Citizen along with other products at Milipol Paris, the worldwide event for homeland security in Paris, France at Booth Number L204. The show kicks off today and runs through November 24.

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 191,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://uk.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon, Axon Citizen, Axon network, the "Axon Delta" logo, Evidence.com, and "Protect Life" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit https://uk.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

