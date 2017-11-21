Announcement of Project to Reinvent how Patient Feedback is Captured From Children and Young People

LONDON, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Great Ormond Street Hospital and RL Solutions, creators of innovative healthcare safety and quality software, announced today a partnership to develop dynamic solutions to capture patient feedback in children's hospitals.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is an international centre of excellence in child healthcare. The hospital has selected RL Solutions to provide patient feedback software for the organisation. Further, with the support of RL Solutions, GOSH is embarking on a journey to revolutionise how children's feedback is captured, by developing innovative, digital child and young people-friendly feedback methods.

Informed by robust user experience research, this ground-breaking project incorporates elements of storytelling and gamification to prioritise methods that are familiar, engaging and intuitive for children of all ages. Digital, child-friendly forms reflect the increasing technological aptitude of young patients, empowering them to provide feedback first-hand and to share their perspectives on their healthcare experiences. GOSH will implement RL's patient feedback software, RL6:Feedback, in December 2017, which has been customised to incorporate the hospital's existing feedback processes including the NHS England Friends and Family Test.

Funded by Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, this project is a result of GOSH's ongoing commitment to ensure the voices of young patients are heard and that their input is included to create the best possible experience for patients and families throughout their healthcare journeys.

"When it comes to feedback, one size doesn't fit all. With this project, GOSH is providing accessible opportunities for young patients to be empowered to share their experiences," said Sanjay Malaviya, president and CEO, RL Solutions. "We are honoured by the faith GOSH has put in RL to execute the vision of child-friendly feedback technology and to support their tremendous work providing quality care to children, young people and their families."

This project marks an important step toward developing new technology to effectively capture children's feedback. Covering 60 clinical specialties, GOSH receives over 296,000 admissions and appointments every year; with child-friendly feedback methods, GOSH will capture information to target improvements and strategies to improve healthcare experiences for the patients.

Both parties look forward to including other children's hospitals from around the world in the project to ensure the final product will effectively capture children and young people's feedback when implemented in healthcare settings, globally.

About RL Solutions

RL Solutions designs innovative healthcare software for patient feedback, incident reporting & risk management, infection surveillance, peer review, root cause analysis and claims management. At RL, nurturing long-lasting relationships with our clients is what we do best. RL is proud to be the American Hospital Association's Champion Sponsor for Quality. RL has over 1,800 clients globally, including healthcare networks, hospitals and long-term care facilities, with offices in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.rlsolutions.co.uk or follow @rlsolutions on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

About Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world's leading children's hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children's healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. The hospital's pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children from across the UK and around the world with the most complex and often life-threatening conditions. Our patients and families are central to everything we do - from the moment they come through the door and for as long as they need us.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity needs to raise money to support the hospital to give children who need help the most, the best chance for life. The charity funds research into pioneering new treatments for children, provides the most up to date medical equipment, funds support services for children and their families and supports the essential rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital. You can help us to provide world class care for our patients and families. For more information visit http://www.gosh.org

