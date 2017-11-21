

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported that CBS Corp. (CBS, CBS-A) chose to black out Dish customers' access to 28 local channels in 18 markets across 26 states.



According to Dish, CBS is blocking consumers in an effort to raise carriage rates for local channels and gain negotiating leverage for unrelated cable channels, all with declining viewership on Dish.



Dish said the company and CBS had been making steady progress in their recent negotiations, and Dish was hopeful they would come to a mutual agreement to renew carriage of its local stations.



In that spirit, Dish offered a short-term contract extension to CBS that would include a retroactive true-up when new rates were agreed upon, and would preserve the ability of Dish customers to access the CBS stations while negotiations continued. However, CBS rejected the offer.



'CBS is attempting to tax DISH customers on programming that's losing viewers, tax DISH customers on programming available for free over the air, and tax DISH customers for content available directly from CBS. Our customers are clear: they don't want to pay a CBS tax,' Warren Schlichting, Dish executive vice president of Marketing, Programming and Media Sales, said.



Dish said that as it works to reach an agreement, it is offering digital over-the-air or OTA antennas at no cost, so that customers in affected markets can watch CBS's local broadcast channels for free.



Eligible Dish customers have the option to completely drop their local channels from their programming package, saving $10 on their monthly bill. Dish noted that in recent weeks, thousands of eligible Dish customers in CBS markets have made the switch to OTA, accessing news, popular network shows and sports from CBS and other local channels for free, over the air.



At no cost, Dish will install an antenna for qualifying customers in CBS markets based on the reception available at their home.



Each year, the cost to carry local broadcast stations rises far beyond the rate of inflation, leading to blackouts across the country that affect millions of subscribers of various pay-TV companies. According to SNL Kagan, a leading source on the media industry, broadcast fees burdening pay-TV consumers are expected to reach an unprecedented $9.3 billion in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX