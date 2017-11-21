APG Cash Drawer Announces Hire of Senior Channel Account Manager

Global Cash Management Manufacturer Makes Addition toChannel Team for Market Share Growth in UK and Ireland

NEWHAVEN, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the addition of Stephanie Hobley-Lloyd as Senior Channel Account Manager for the UK and Ireland. In her role, Stephanie will manage, develop and grow APG's channel business in the UK and Ireland covering its three core product areas namely General Applications, Bespoke and the SMARTtillsolution.

Stephanie is a charismatic sales professional with over 20 years experience in channel sales, management and development in the IT and Auto ID industries. As a channel manager for over 10 years, Stephanie has built strong relationships with C-level industry influencers and stakeholders delivering revenue growth and widespread business partnerships. With her wealth of industry knowledge and connections, APG aims to significantly extend its market coverage and share into the UK and Ireland channels covering distributors, resellers, ISVs and OEMs.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the APG organisation as we aim to expand activities in the UK and Ireland," said Mrs. Hobley-Lloyd. "I am enthralled with APG's culture and its dedication to providing customers the best products, services and continuous support. Having the opportunity to represent such a well-known and respected POS organisation is exciting as we embark on this journey. I look forward to working with our partners to enhance APG's presence and share in these key markets."

"I am delighted to have Stephanie onboard as a member of our team and global APG family as we enter the next chapter in our journey to be our customer's number one choice in cash management solutions," said Mike Doyle, Sales Director APG-EMEA. "The wide range of industry knowledge, experience, and relationships that Stephanie has cultivated is well known within the UK and Ireland channel community. With a track record of developing and fostering successful channel relation-and partnerships, Stephanie will contribute significantly to the success and growth of our business."

Stephanie Hobley-Lloyd can be reached at steph.hobley-lloyd@eu.cashdrawer.com or at +44 1273 616300.

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC - APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtillIntelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call +44 1273 616300. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.