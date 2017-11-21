

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 21.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2017 compared to 22.2 million pounds, previous year. Statutory profit before tax declined year-over-year due to an increase in interest and amortisation charges as a result of investments and acquisitions in 2017. Profit to equity holders of the parent was 16.0 million pounds or 5.0 pence per share compared to 16.7 million pounds or 5.3 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 29.0 million pounds from 28.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.7 pence compared to 6.6 pence.



First-half revenue from continuing operations was 366.0 million pounds compared to 314.3 million pounds, last year. Revenue rose 16% based on increased customer numbers and higher income per customer.



Looking forward, HomeServe re-iterated its guidance from Preliminary Results in May 2017 of further strong growth for fiscal 2018.



The interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share, an increase of 15%, will be paid on 5 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX