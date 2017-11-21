Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-21 09:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Rokiškio suris (RSU1L, ISIN code: LT0000100372).



AB Rokiškio suris informed that the Bank of Lithuania approved the Circular of the Takeover Bid in order to buy out the ordinary registered shares of Rokiškio suris AB.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.