

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, reported that its first-half profit before tax increased 18 percent to 76.8 million pounds from 65.2 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share also grew 18 percent to 16.27 pence from 13.79 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation for the half year was 94.5 million pounds, compared to 83.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 19.37 pence, compared to 17.23 pence last year.



Revenue for the first half climbed 15 percent to 506.3 million pounds from 442.1 million pounds a year ago. Organic constant currency revenue growth was 9 percent.



The company recorded revenue growth in all major regions. This includes significant growth in Asia Pacific, where revenue exceeded the UK for the first time. In addition the company made good progress in the USA, Mainland Europe and Other regions.



Further, the company's board of directors declared an increase of 7 percent in the interim dividend to 5.71 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Halma said that it remains on track to make progress in the second half of the year in line with the Board's expectations.



