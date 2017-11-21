sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,69 Euro		+0,539
+3,81 %
WKN: 865047 ISIN: GB0004052071 Ticker-Symbol: H11 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALMA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,702
15,173
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALMA PLC
HALMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALMA PLC14,69+3,81 %