EDIBON International Awarded for Innovation in Exports, as Recognition of its Work on Expansion and International Projection

The Spanish Association of Foreign Trade Professionals (ACOCEX) and the financial institutionBANKIA have agreed to recognize EDIBON International with the National Export Award in the category 'Innovation in Exports'.

With the support of the Secretary of State for Trade and the Spanish Institute of Foreign Trade ICEX, the ACOCEX National Export Awards are a benchmark in the field of foreign trade in Spain.

In the words of its president, Rafael Cascales, ACOCEX was born, "with the mission of serving as a support to all foreign trade professionals and a catalyst for internationalization in Spain."

Likewise, Cascales wanted to highlight, "the inspiration brought by the passion and dedication of Elias Bonilla," the president of EDIBON, who was absent from the ceremony due to his current participation in an international cooperation activity organized by ICEX in Asia.

This award recognizes a consolidated strategy for global projection of the Spanish firm, dedicated to the design and commercialization of didactic equipment for engineering schools, with commercial agreements in more than 150 countries and an outstanding mediating work in international cooperation projects. EDIBON is one of the five global suppliers of simulators of industrial equipment for technical training, and the first to develop a SCADA simulator.

Myriam Bonilla, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, thanked the honor and highlighted the importance of "innovation and internationalization in its production and distribution processes as fundamental pillars in the groups positioning strategy" which next year will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its foundation.

A continuous investment in R+D and the construction of the new headquarters in an environmentally sustainable building of 30,000m² (322,000ft²), which will be operational in the first quarter of 2018, ratifies the commitment of EDIBON International to achieve excellence in the practical preparation of tomorrow's engineers around the world.

About EDIBON International

EDIBON International is a family business based in Madrid (Spain) and dedicated, since 1978, to the design, manufacture and marketing of practical teaching equipment for a variety of technical disciplines including physics, energy, aerodynamics, mechatronics or chemical engineering.